G7 Nations Stand Firm with Ukraine: Potential for Further Sanctions on Russia

On Thursday, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the unwavering support of the Group of Seven advanced economies for Ukraine.

In a press conference held in Banff, Klingbeil highlighted that the G7 is prepared to issue a joint statement backing Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Further penalties might be on the horizon for Russia if it continues to shun meaningful talks with Ukraine, Klingbeil warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)