G7 Nations Stand Firm with Ukraine: Potential for Further Sanctions on Russia
The German Finance Minister, Lars Klingbeil, announced that the Group of Seven advanced economies will likely release a joint communique supporting Ukraine. If Russia refuses serious negotiations, additional sanctions may be considered, Klingbeil stated at a press conference in Banff.
On Thursday, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the unwavering support of the Group of Seven advanced economies for Ukraine.
In a press conference held in Banff, Klingbeil highlighted that the G7 is prepared to issue a joint statement backing Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Further penalties might be on the horizon for Russia if it continues to shun meaningful talks with Ukraine, Klingbeil warned.
