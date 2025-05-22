Massive Strike Hits Russian Town Lgov, Injures Civilians
A Ukrainian strike injured twelve civilians in Lgov, Russia, according to the local governor. The incident occurred in the Kursk region, highlighting the ongoing conflicts. Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify the claims from either side, pointing to the complexity of battlefield reports.
Twelve civilians were reportedly injured in a 'massive' Ukrainian strike on the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by a local governor on Thursday.
Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, and the severity of the injuries sustained by civilians is yet to be confirmed. The attack is part of ongoing tense dynamics in the region.
Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either the Ukrainian or Russian side. This highlights the challenges in obtaining accurate information in conflict zones.
