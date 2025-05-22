Left Menu

Massive Strike Hits Russian Town Lgov, Injures Civilians

A Ukrainian strike injured twelve civilians in Lgov, Russia, according to the local governor. The incident occurred in the Kursk region, highlighting the ongoing conflicts. Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify the claims from either side, pointing to the complexity of battlefield reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:09 IST
Massive Strike Hits Russian Town Lgov, Injures Civilians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Twelve civilians were reportedly injured in a 'massive' Ukrainian strike on the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by a local governor on Thursday.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, and the severity of the injuries sustained by civilians is yet to be confirmed. The attack is part of ongoing tense dynamics in the region.

Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either the Ukrainian or Russian side. This highlights the challenges in obtaining accurate information in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025