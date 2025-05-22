South Africa to Host Landmark Global SME Ministerial Meeting

In an unprecedented move, South Africa will host the inaugural Global SME Ministerial meeting, marking a significant event in its G20 presidency. The event, scheduled from July 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, will see global ministers gather to discuss and strategize on harnessing the potential of small businesses to transform economies.

The meeting, held in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), will center on the theme 'Navigating New Business Frontiers' and focus on enabling SMEs through access to finance, digital connectivity, and green transitions. The initiative aims to address pressing challenges faced by small enterprises, which constitute 90% of businesses worldwide.

The Ministerial will feature a Business and Innovation Space for engagements between policymakers and private sector leaders. This collaboration is set to amplify innovations, fortify networking opportunities, and showcase SME success stories. South Africa's leadership in hosting this event signals a vital step for Africa in the global economic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)