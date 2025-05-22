Left Menu

South Africa to Host Landmark Global SME Ministerial Meeting

South Africa, during its G20 presidency, will host the first Global SME Ministerial meeting, focusing on economic transformation through access to finance, digital connectivity, and green transition for small businesses worldwide. The event aims to foster cooperation, innovation, and development in SMEs at a global level.

South Africa to Host Landmark Global SME Ministerial Meeting
In an unprecedented move, South Africa will host the inaugural Global SME Ministerial meeting, marking a significant event in its G20 presidency. The event, scheduled from July 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, will see global ministers gather to discuss and strategize on harnessing the potential of small businesses to transform economies.

The meeting, held in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), will center on the theme 'Navigating New Business Frontiers' and focus on enabling SMEs through access to finance, digital connectivity, and green transitions. The initiative aims to address pressing challenges faced by small enterprises, which constitute 90% of businesses worldwide.

The Ministerial will feature a Business and Innovation Space for engagements between policymakers and private sector leaders. This collaboration is set to amplify innovations, fortify networking opportunities, and showcase SME success stories. South Africa's leadership in hosting this event signals a vital step for Africa in the global economic dialogue.

