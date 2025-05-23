India's Economy Thrives Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and a conflict with Pakistan, the BJP has asserted that the Indian economy remains resilient and continues its robust growth. The party's spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, emphasized the economic strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during a press conference on Friday.

Agarwal highlighted India's strong performance across key economic indicators, such as low inflation, solid fiscal consolidation, and ample forex reserves. He noted the positive recognition from rating agencies like Fitch and Moody's, underscoring India's capability to withstand global trade disruptions and tariff conflicts.

The Reserve Bank of India echoed these sentiments, describing India as a pivotal "connector country" in global industrial shifts, particularly in technology and digital services. The BJP remains confident that despite geopolitical challenges, India's economic trajectory will continue to bolster global growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)