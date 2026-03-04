Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Massive Market Tumble

Geopolitical tensions took a heavy toll on equity investors, who saw their wealth shrink by a staggering Rs 16.32 lakh crore as markets responded to escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex nosedived by 1,122.66 points (1.40%) to close at 79,116.19 on Wednesday, making it the highest two-day drop since hostilities reignited.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amidst a backdrop of volatile global cues, rising crude oil prices, and continuous foreign institutional withdrawals, further compounded by currency fluctuations. Major indices across Asia also ended the session with sharp declines, highlighting broader apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)