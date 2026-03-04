Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Massive Market Tumble

Investors witnessed a substantial decline of Rs 16.32 lakh crore in wealth as the stock market plunged amidst rising geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The BSE Sensex dropped significantly alongside a global market downturn, fueled by elevated crude prices and ongoing foreign institutional selling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:27 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Massive Market Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Geopolitical tensions took a heavy toll on equity investors, who saw their wealth shrink by a staggering Rs 16.32 lakh crore as markets responded to escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex nosedived by 1,122.66 points (1.40%) to close at 79,116.19 on Wednesday, making it the highest two-day drop since hostilities reignited.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amidst a backdrop of volatile global cues, rising crude oil prices, and continuous foreign institutional withdrawals, further compounded by currency fluctuations. Major indices across Asia also ended the session with sharp declines, highlighting broader apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Confli...

 Global
2
Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

 Nepal
3
Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: A Peek into a Powertrain Giant's Market Debut

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: A Peek into a Powertrain Giant's Market Debut

 India
4
Apple's Bold Step: Introducing the MacBook Neo for the Budget-Conscious

Apple's Bold Step: Introducing the MacBook Neo for the Budget-Conscious

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026