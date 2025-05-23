Left Menu

Trump Challenges Apple's India Move with Tariff Threat

US President Donald Trump is pressuring Apple to limit its iPhone production in India, threatening 25% import tariffs if not manufactured in the US. Apple's recent expansion in India includes major production plants. The move is part of a strategic shift amidst US-China trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent move, US President Donald Trump has increased his rhetoric against Apple's decision to boost iPhone production in India. Trump insists the tech giant should manufacture devices within the United States, warning that failure to comply could result in a 25% import tariff on iPhones sold domestically.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump reiterated that he had previously informed Apple CEO Tim Cook of his expectations. The President emphasized that iPhones for the US market should not be manufactured in India or elsewhere, underscoring a significant shift toward protectionism.

This development follows Apple's strategic decision to ramp up production in India amidst rising trade tensions between the US and China. Currently, new assembly facilities are under development in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, operated by partners Foxconn and Tata Group. India emerged as Apple's fourth-largest market in 2024, making this a pivotal move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

