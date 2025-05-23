GNFC Posts 62% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) reported a 62% increase in net profit to Rs 211 crore for the March quarter, despite a decline in total income. The company's net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25 rose to Rs 597 crore, aided by reduced input costs and government support.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) reported a notable 62% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 211 crore. This substantial increase comes in contrast to a decline in total income, which fell to Rs 2,177 crore during the same period.
The fiscal year 2024-25 witnessed GNFC's net profit elevate to Rs 597 crore from Rs 497 crore in the previous year, with total income declining slightly to Rs 8,393 crore. The organization's Managing Director, T Natarajan, attributed these improved results to increased volumes and decreased feed and fuel prices, which bolstered margins despite a sales disruption due to a shutdown at the Dahej complex.
Natarajan highlighted the central government's support through favorable nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates as a factor in the improved performance of GNFC's fertilizer segment. This joint sector enterprise, established in 1976 and promoted by the Government of Gujarat and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, continues to navigate the challenging economic landscape with strategic initiatives.
