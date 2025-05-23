Roadmap to 2047: India's Vision for Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the tenth meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council, with discussions honing in on India's roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047. This gathering marks the first significant conversation with state leaders following Operation Sindoor.

The council, comprising chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and several Union ministers, will also analyze the economic challenges posed by global trade tensions and domestic hurdles, following budget proposals for 2025-26. Despite predictions of slower global economic growth, India aims for a 6.2-6.7% growth this fiscal year.

NITI Aayog is crafting a comprehensive vision document targeting a $30 trillion economy by India's centenary independence year. This strategic plan, Viksit Bharat @2047, includes ambitions for robust economic, social, environmental, and governance advancements.

