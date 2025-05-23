Left Menu

Roadmap to 2047: India's Vision for Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the tenth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, focusing on India's development goals for 2047. The meeting will address economic challenges and budget initiatives amid global uncertainties. The vision aims for a $30 trillion economy, ensuring social, environmental, and governance advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:04 IST
Roadmap to 2047: India's Vision for Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the tenth meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council, with discussions honing in on India's roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047. This gathering marks the first significant conversation with state leaders following Operation Sindoor.

The council, comprising chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and several Union ministers, will also analyze the economic challenges posed by global trade tensions and domestic hurdles, following budget proposals for 2025-26. Despite predictions of slower global economic growth, India aims for a 6.2-6.7% growth this fiscal year.

NITI Aayog is crafting a comprehensive vision document targeting a $30 trillion economy by India's centenary independence year. This strategic plan, Viksit Bharat @2047, includes ambitions for robust economic, social, environmental, and governance advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025