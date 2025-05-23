Left Menu

Trade War Tensions: European Markets Tumble Amid New Tariff Threats

European shares plunged on Friday following U.S. President Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on the European Union and Apple, intensifying trade war concerns. Luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and economically-sensitive stocks felt the impact as markets experienced widespread losses, compounded by uncertainties over U.S. and euro zone economic health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:11 IST
Trade War Tensions: European Markets Tumble Amid New Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares plummeted sharply on Friday, owing to heightened tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump against the European Union and tech giant Apple. The looming trade war impacts ignited fears of economic decline, as Trump proposed a 50% tariff on EU goods effective June 1, impacting luxury and pharmaceutical sectors significantly. Furthermore, Apple faced a potential 25% levy on iPhones sold, but not manufactured, in the U.S.

Market analysts expressed concern, with Fiona Cincotta from City Index noting that the threat exceeds worst-case expectations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.9% by midday, poised for a weekly drop after consistent gains. Euro zone stocks experienced a steeper 2.2% decline, while volatility surged to its highest in over four weeks.

Despite early recoveries attributed to U.S. trade deals with the UK and a temporary pause with China, the markets saw widespread losses. Germany's DAX, nearing record highs earlier, fell significantly as did stock indexes in France, Spain and Italy. The UK's FTSE 100 managed relatively minimal losses at 1%. Expectations of rate cuts by the European Central Bank rose amid fluctuating bond yields, as economic pressure persisted from surging U.S. Treasury yields and mixed euro zone business signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025