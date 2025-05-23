Left Menu

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Massive Drone Attacks Amid Peace Talks

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching extensive drone attacks against non-military targets, threatening retaliation while asserting its commitment to peace talks. The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed nearly 800 drones were used since May 20, allegedly to disrupt peace discussions mediated by the U.S.

In a significant development, Russia has accused Ukraine of orchestrating a massive wave of drone attacks on non-military targets in Moscow and surrounding regions over the past three days.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Ukraine allegedly launched approximately 800 drones and missiles since May 20, in a strategy seemingly aimed at hindering ongoing peace negotiations facilitated by the U.S. The surge in drone attacks reportedly led to the temporary suspension of flights at Moscow's airports, causing widespread disruption.

While the Russian Foreign Ministry announced possible retaliatory measures targeting military and defense facilities, it maintained a commitment to peaceful resolutions. The allegations regarding civilian injuries remain unverified by independent sources.

