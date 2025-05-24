Transrail Lighting Shines with 27% Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth
Transrail Lighting reported a 27% increase in net profit to Rs 126.57 crore for the March quarter, driven by substantial revenue growth. The firm anticipates continued success with a strong order book of Rs 14,551 crore and significant order intakes in the transmission and distribution sector.
Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting has posted a 27% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 126.57 crore for the March quarter, fueled by a substantial increase in operational revenues.
The company recorded a 40% increase in operational revenues, totalling Rs 1,946.02 crore, compared to the same period last year, indicating a robust performance.
Looking ahead, Transrail boasts a strong order book and remains optimistic about ongoing opportunities, with new orders in the transmission and distribution sector amounting to Rs 4,965 crore for Q4 FY25.
