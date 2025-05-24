Transrail Lighting Shines with 27% Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting has posted a 27% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 126.57 crore for the March quarter, fueled by a substantial increase in operational revenues.

The company recorded a 40% increase in operational revenues, totalling Rs 1,946.02 crore, compared to the same period last year, indicating a robust performance.

Looking ahead, Transrail boasts a strong order book and remains optimistic about ongoing opportunities, with new orders in the transmission and distribution sector amounting to Rs 4,965 crore for Q4 FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)