Left Menu

Transrail Lighting Shines with 27% Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth

Transrail Lighting reported a 27% increase in net profit to Rs 126.57 crore for the March quarter, driven by substantial revenue growth. The firm anticipates continued success with a strong order book of Rs 14,551 crore and significant order intakes in the transmission and distribution sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:30 IST
Transrail Lighting Shines with 27% Profit Surge Amidst Robust Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting has posted a 27% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 126.57 crore for the March quarter, fueled by a substantial increase in operational revenues.

The company recorded a 40% increase in operational revenues, totalling Rs 1,946.02 crore, compared to the same period last year, indicating a robust performance.

Looking ahead, Transrail boasts a strong order book and remains optimistic about ongoing opportunities, with new orders in the transmission and distribution sector amounting to Rs 4,965 crore for Q4 FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025