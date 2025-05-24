Left Menu

Odisha's Vision 2047: Aiming for $1.5 Trillion Economy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the state's plans to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047. Speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting, he highlighted strategic projects and industry-focused growth, emphasizing women's empowerment and education. Odisha's Vision document aims to transform the state into a global economic hub.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha is set to embark on an ambitious economic journey, aiming to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Speaking at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, Majhi asserted Odisha's potential as a pivotal growth engine for India over the next 25 years.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's impressive 7.2% growth rate, citing recent infrastructure projects and strategic partnerships with the central government as drivers of development. A Vision document, to be launched on June 12, outlines Odisha's goals for increased urbanization, improved connectivity, and industrial expansion.

In addition, Majhi underscored efforts in women's empowerment and education, with enhancements in social security and sector-specific funding. With aspirations of becoming an IT hub and fostering international economic collaborations, Odisha is gearing up to play a major role in India's economic landscape.

