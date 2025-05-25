Northeast Investors Summit Sparks Transformational Economic Boom

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit has emerged as a pivotal event for India's northeastern states, attracting an astounding Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment proposals. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this two-day event brought together the region's chief ministers, Union ministers, industry leaders, and diplomats.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has established eight high-level task forces in sectors like agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. This approach enables each state to craft a tailored roadmap for economic progress, drawing significant interest from global investors.

The summit underscored the northeastern region's potential as a global partnership hub, highlighted by announcements from prominent industry figures like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, promising investments over Rs 1,55,000 crore in new ventures. The ambitious proposals are a promising sign of the Northeast becoming a crucial economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)