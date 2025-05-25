Left Menu

Northeast Investors Summit Sparks Transformational Economic Boom

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit showcased opportunities, securing Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment proposals. Inaugurated by PM Modi, it featured top industry leaders and diplomats. With a strategic approach by the DoNER ministry, the summit set the stage for economic transformation in India's Northeast region.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit has emerged as a pivotal event for India's northeastern states, attracting an astounding Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment proposals. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this two-day event brought together the region's chief ministers, Union ministers, industry leaders, and diplomats.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has established eight high-level task forces in sectors like agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. This approach enables each state to craft a tailored roadmap for economic progress, drawing significant interest from global investors.

The summit underscored the northeastern region's potential as a global partnership hub, highlighted by announcements from prominent industry figures like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, promising investments over Rs 1,55,000 crore in new ventures. The ambitious proposals are a promising sign of the Northeast becoming a crucial economic powerhouse.

