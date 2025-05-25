India's Economic Ascendancy: A Historic Milestone
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised India's economic rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, citing efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Highlighting innovation, infrastructure, and digital transformation, Kalyan emphasized India's journey towards becoming the third-largest economy and achieving a developed nation status by 2047.
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has commended India's economic ascent, marking it as the world's fourth-largest economy with a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion according to NITI Aayog data.
Kalyan attributed this milestone to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance's decade-long governance since 2014.
He highlighted the driving forces of India's growth: innovation, infrastructure, inclusion, and digital transformation. Kalyan expressed confidence that this progress brings India closer to the goal of becoming the third-largest economy and achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
