Left Menu

India's Economic Ascendancy: A Historic Milestone

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised India's economic rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, citing efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Highlighting innovation, infrastructure, and digital transformation, Kalyan emphasized India's journey towards becoming the third-largest economy and achieving a developed nation status by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:59 IST
India's Economic Ascendancy: A Historic Milestone
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has commended India's economic ascent, marking it as the world's fourth-largest economy with a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion according to NITI Aayog data.

Kalyan attributed this milestone to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance's decade-long governance since 2014.

He highlighted the driving forces of India's growth: innovation, infrastructure, inclusion, and digital transformation. Kalyan expressed confidence that this progress brings India closer to the goal of becoming the third-largest economy and achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025