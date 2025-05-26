Trump's Trade Tantrum: A Closer Look at European Market Reactions

The global market scene, particularly European equities, faced a rollercoaster over the weekend following U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt move to impose 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union. This announcement on Friday sent European stocks and the euro into a tailspin.

However, a phone conversation between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday resulted in a temporary reprieve on these tariffs. Monday morning saw markets bounce back with the euro reaching its highest point since late April against the dollar.

Despite the market recovery, investor sentiment remains on edge, a reminder of Trump's erratic approach to trade negotiations. The European equity funds continue to see significant inflows, contrasting with slower U.S. inflows, reflecting a cautious investor outlook amid unresolved trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)