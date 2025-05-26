Sumeet Tappoo Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Honour for Humanitarian Work and Musical Contributions
Mumbai-based singer Sumeet Tappoo, originally from Fiji, has received the prestigious Companion of the Order of Fiji, acknowledging his humanitarian efforts and musical impact. This award, presented by Fiji's President, highlights Tappoo's dedication alongside fellow honorees Dr Krupali Tappoo and Sri Madhusudan Sai for their remarkable contributions to healthcare.
Sumeet Tappoo, a singer from Fiji based in Mumbai, has been awarded Fiji's top civilian honour, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. Celebrated for his influential work in both music and humanitarian fields, Tappoo received the award at a ceremony in Suva, recognizing his significant contributions to Fiji's society.
Tappoo, known globally as a Bollywood singer, also chairs the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Fiji. This hospital is notable as the sole paediatric cardiac super-speciality hospital in the South Pacific, offering vital heart surgeries without charge. Tappoo expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, viewing it as a call to further service.
Joining Tappoo in receiving this honour are Dr Krupali Tappoo and Sri Madhusudan Sai, both instrumental in advancing healthcare services in Fiji. Their collective efforts have transformed the landscape of paediatric cardiac care in the region. This recognition underscores the trio's dedication to improving health and welfare through service and humanitarian action.
