Left Menu

Sumeet Tappoo Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Honour for Humanitarian Work and Musical Contributions

Mumbai-based singer Sumeet Tappoo, originally from Fiji, has received the prestigious Companion of the Order of Fiji, acknowledging his humanitarian efforts and musical impact. This award, presented by Fiji's President, highlights Tappoo's dedication alongside fellow honorees Dr Krupali Tappoo and Sri Madhusudan Sai for their remarkable contributions to healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:49 IST
Sumeet Tappoo Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Honour for Humanitarian Work and Musical Contributions
Sumeet Tappoo honoured with Fiji's top civilian award. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sumeet Tappoo, a singer from Fiji based in Mumbai, has been awarded Fiji's top civilian honour, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. Celebrated for his influential work in both music and humanitarian fields, Tappoo received the award at a ceremony in Suva, recognizing his significant contributions to Fiji's society.

Tappoo, known globally as a Bollywood singer, also chairs the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Fiji. This hospital is notable as the sole paediatric cardiac super-speciality hospital in the South Pacific, offering vital heart surgeries without charge. Tappoo expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, viewing it as a call to further service.

Joining Tappoo in receiving this honour are Dr Krupali Tappoo and Sri Madhusudan Sai, both instrumental in advancing healthcare services in Fiji. Their collective efforts have transformed the landscape of paediatric cardiac care in the region. This recognition underscores the trio's dedication to improving health and welfare through service and humanitarian action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025