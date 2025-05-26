Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Boost: France and Vietnam Strengthen Ties with Airbus Deal

France, led by President Emmanuel Macron, signed a significant deal with Vietnam for 20 Airbus aircraft as part of efforts to bolster French-Vietnamese relations. This visit aimed to counter potential U.S. tariffs and strengthen economic ties, focusing on defense, nuclear energy, and satellite cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:11 IST
Macron's Diplomatic Boost: France and Vietnam Strengthen Ties with Airbus Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reinforce France's influence in Vietnam, President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi culminated in a strategic Airbus deal. The agreement, inked for 20 planes, aims to fortify economic cooperation as Vietnam navigates U.S. trade pressures.

The deals, a testimony to France's commitment include partnerships in nuclear energy and satellite technology, reflecting a renewed diplomatic vigor a decade after the last French presidential visit. Macron reiterated France's support for Vietnam's navigation rights in the South China Sea amidst tensions with China.

Amid discussions of defense collaboration, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong highlighted the deepening cooperation in defense and cyber domains, underscoring the alliance's strategic depth. The agreements also spotlight Vietnam's balancing act between European and U.S. trade expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025