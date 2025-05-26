Macron's Diplomatic Boost: France and Vietnam Strengthen Ties with Airbus Deal

In a bid to reinforce France's influence in Vietnam, President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Hanoi culminated in a strategic Airbus deal. The agreement, inked for 20 planes, aims to fortify economic cooperation as Vietnam navigates U.S. trade pressures.

The deals, a testimony to France's commitment include partnerships in nuclear energy and satellite technology, reflecting a renewed diplomatic vigor a decade after the last French presidential visit. Macron reiterated France's support for Vietnam's navigation rights in the South China Sea amidst tensions with China.

Amid discussions of defense collaboration, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong highlighted the deepening cooperation in defense and cyber domains, underscoring the alliance's strategic depth. The agreements also spotlight Vietnam's balancing act between European and U.S. trade expectations.

