Sri Lanka and New Zealand Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties Amid Economic Challenges

Sri Lanka, grappling with an economic crisis, hosted New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to enhance bilateral relations. Discussions focused on trade, agriculture, and tourism, with New Zealand aiding Sri Lanka's dairy industry. This dialogue aims to support Sri Lanka's recovery and expand economic and cultural links between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:24 IST
Sri Lanka, enduring a protracted economic crisis, has opened its doors to New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters for pivotal discussions. The visit aims to bolster bilateral relations amidst Sri Lanka's struggles.

Focusing on sectors like trade, tourism, and agriculture, Peters and Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath deliberated on strategies to expand mutual ties. Emphasis was placed on enhancing market access and reducing border-related bureaucracy.

While Sri Lanka has begun restructuring its debt following an IMF bailout, the nation is still navigating the aftermath of economic missteps and the pandemic. New Zealand's involvement highlights an international effort to stabilize and rejuvenate Sri Lanka's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

