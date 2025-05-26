Saudi Arabia Denies Lifting Alcohol Ban amid Reforms
A Saudi official refuted claims that the kingdom plans to lift its 73-year ban on alcohol. Reports suggested alcohol sales would be allowed in tourist zones for the 2034 World Cup. Despite the ban, Saudi Arabia has seen significant reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
A Saudi official refuted media reports on Monday that suggested the kingdom, long seen as the cradle of Islam, was poised to lift a 73-year prohibition on alcohol, a substance forbidden for Muslims.
The reports, originating from a wine blog and subsequently picked up by certain international outlets, claimed that Saudi authorities were considering permitting alcohol sales in tourist-friendly areas as the nation gears up to host the 2034 soccer World Cup. These reports lacked a definitive source.
Though alcohol remains off-limits, Saudi nationals and expatriates can now partake in previously unheard-of activities, including dancing at desert raves, watching fashion shows, or visiting cinemas. The rumor about changing alcohol laws ignited robust online discussions in the kingdom, where King Salman also serves as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Islam's most sacred sites in Mecca and Medina.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, revered as MBS, has spearheaded numerous reforms, such as allowing women to drive in 2017, relaxing some public space sex-segregation rules, and curbing the religious police's influence. Presently, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait stand as the only Gulf nations that maintain a complete ban on alcohol sales.
In a minor development, Riyadh saw the inauguration of its first alcohol store catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats last year. Before this, alcohol was accessible only via diplomatic channels or the black market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
