Tata's Acquisition Success: Capital Food and Organic India Thrive

Tata Consumer Products Ltd reports double-digit growth for Capital Food and Organic India in FY2024-25, achieving sales of Rs 1,173 crore. Despite Organic India's minor loss, both brands show strong gross margins and synergy-driven EBITDA expansion. TCPL continues to innovate, expand, and integrate operations to boost growth.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced significant revenue growth for Capital Food and Organic India, now part of its portfolio. The company revealed in its latest annual report that these brands have boasted double-digit growth in FY2024-25, reaching combined sales of Rs 1,173 crore.

Capital Foods, known for its popular Ching's Secret brand, earned Rs 799 crore, while Organic India recorded Rs 374 crore. Despite a loss for Organic India, both brands delivered robust gross margins, supported by synergistic operations that also enhanced EBITDA margins.

TCPL's strategic acquisition of these companies at an enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore has enriched its FMCG offerings. Through integration and targeted innovation, both brands are positioned for long-term growth, with initiatives like strategic brand collaborations and market expansion playing key roles.

