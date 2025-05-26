Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Motorcycle Accident

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two individuals, while leaving two others severely injured, as reported by local authorities.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon near Mehgaon Tiraha and involved four people, all of whom sustained injuries. Police said that after initial medical attention, the injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, where unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Kushwaha, aged 35, and Lokendra Jatav, aged 28, leave behind grieving families and communities. The condition of the other two victims remains critical, according to Mahesh Sharma, in-charge of the Mehgaon police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)