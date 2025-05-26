Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Motorcycle Accident

A tragic collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in the deaths of Rakesh Kushwaha and Lokendra Jatav. Two others are severely injured. The accident occurred near Mehgaon Tiraha, and all victims received initial treatment before being referred to Gwalior for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:32 IST
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two individuals, while leaving two others severely injured, as reported by local authorities.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon near Mehgaon Tiraha and involved four people, all of whom sustained injuries. Police said that after initial medical attention, the injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, where unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Kushwaha, aged 35, and Lokendra Jatav, aged 28, leave behind grieving families and communities. The condition of the other two victims remains critical, according to Mahesh Sharma, in-charge of the Mehgaon police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

