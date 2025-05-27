Tragedy on the Highway: Six Fatalities in Maharashtra Incident

A tragic accident unfolded on Monday night near Gadhi village, Beed district, Maharashtra, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on National Highway-52 when a truck struck individuals assisting in the removal of a previous car crash.

The initial accident involved a vehicle driven by Deepak Atkare, which had climbed over a divider. As locals tried to manage the situation, a tragic sequence of events unfolded, claiming the lives of Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya.

Authorities are currently searching for the truck driver who fled the scene. This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding road safety and traffic management on national highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)