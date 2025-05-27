Liverpool Parade Chaos: Car Rampage Turns Celebration into Tragedy

In a shocking turn of events, a vehicle rammed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade, leaving four individuals critically injured in the hospital. Liverpool's mayor expressed hope for their recovery, as authorities investigated the isolated incident, ruling out terrorism motives.

The chaos unfolded on a crowded street, with videos capturing the moment the grey vehicle surged forward, striking several people and dragging four beneath it. As tensions escalated, fans attempted to reach the driver, while police struggled to maintain order.

With widespread attendance, officials estimated around one million people lined the parade route to celebrate. As the event concluded, the driver allegedly panicked before accelerating into the closed-off street. Local leaders praised the swift arrest, aiming to calm speculation and prevent misinformation from spreading.

(With inputs from agencies.)