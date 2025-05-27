Paving the Way for a Cotton Revolution: Ministerial Insights and Industry Collaboration

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, during a meeting of the Textile Advisory Group on Cotton and MMF, reviewed initiatives to strengthen the textiles value chain, a government release stated.

Singh emphasized the Mission for Cotton Productivity, highlighting the necessity to boost cotton productivity and quality to align with the Prime Minister's 5F vision. He called for comprehensive gap analysis across the demand-supply spectrum to adopt a data-driven policy approach.

Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita appealed to industry stakeholders to unite for Vision 2030, focus on sustainable farming, and improve cotton supply quality through advanced technologies, according to the release.

