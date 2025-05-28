Left Menu

Road Safety Anthem: Shankar Mahadevan's Multilingual Song to Raise Awareness

Shankar Mahadevan is set to release a road safety song in 22 languages, aiming to raise awareness. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of promoting the song on social media. The initiative highlights the role of infrastructure and advocacy in reducing accidents and fatalities on Indian roads.

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan will soon release a song on road safety, available in 22 different languages, with the intention of reaching a wide audience and increasing awareness about the importance of road safety, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the Yatra Kavach road safety event, Gadkari stressed the significance of circulating the song on social media platforms to amplify its reach. He also highlighted the necessity of wearing seat belts.

Sunil Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Utkarsh India Ltd, emphasized the critical role of road safety infrastructure in reducing accidents. Despite government efforts, accidents remain high, costing lives and impacting the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

