Nagaland and Korea Forge New Economic Pathways in Historic Meeting
In a landmark meeting, the Nagaland government and South Korean delegation explored trade, technology, and cultural cooperation. Significant discussions revolved around agro-processing and technology exchanges. Both sides expressed commitment to driving economic growth and youth empowerment, while initiating further talks for specific collaborative projects.
The Nagaland government marked a crucial step towards strengthening international ties by hosting a high-level meeting with a South Korean delegation this week.
Convened in Kohima by the Department of Industries & Commerce, the meeting aimed at exploring collaboration in trade, investment, and technology. Led by MLA Hekani Jakhalu and attended by South Korea's Deputy Chief of Mission Sang Woo Lim, the session underscored mutual interests in sectors including agro-processing, handicrafts, and sustainable industries.
Both parties agreed on the importance of follow-up discussions to pinpoint specific projects. The meeting concluded on a promising note, reinforcing a commitment to deepen bilateral relations and enhance local economic prospects.
