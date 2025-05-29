Left Menu

Kerala's Plea to Save Essential Railway Stations

Kerala's Railway Minister, V Abdurahiman, urged the Centre to reconsider the closure of two crucial railway stations in Kozhikode and Kannur districts, citing significant inconvenience to daily passengers. The closures are alleged to be part of a central policy favoring railway privatization and neglecting Kerala's public transport needs.

Updated: 29-05-2025 09:02 IST
Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman has made an urgent appeal to the Centre to halt the closure of two significant railway stations in Kozhikode and Kannur districts. According to an official statement, the minister communicated the state's request through a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The decision to shut Vellarkad and Chirakkal stations could adversely impact countless passengers, including employees and students, who depend on these routes daily. The minister emphasized the hardship that the local population would face, noting the crucial role these stations play in everyday transit.

The closure is being viewed as part of a wider central policy that aims at privatizing railways while sidelining the needs of Kerala's commuters. Abdurahiman condemned the move and called for the stations to be retained with increased train stops to better serve the public interest.

