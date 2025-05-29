RBI's Stellar Financial Growth Sparks Hopes for India's Economy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has posted a significant rise in its balance sheet, reaching Rs 76.25 lakh crore by March 2025. This achievement, facilitated by a 33 percent increase in foreign exchange gains, resulted in a substantial dividend of Rs 2.7 lakh crore to the central government, as detailed in the bank's recent annual report.

The report highlights India's position as the fastest-growing major economy, attributing this to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. The nation's robust financial sector has bolstered economic resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and fragmentation in global trade.

Despite potential global risks like financial market volatility and trade disruptions, India is supported by easing supply pressures and softening commodity prices. The strategic tariff policies and trade agreements aim to mitigate adverse impacts, ensuring that the current account deficit remains manageable in the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)