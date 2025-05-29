Alkem Laboratories Boosts Profits with Strong Domestic Growth

Alkem Laboratories has announced a 6% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 322 crore for the March quarter, fueled by a robust domestic market performance.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue surged to Rs 3,144 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,936 crore in the same period of the previous year.

CEO Vikas Gupta highlighted the firm's growing momentum in domestic operations, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth. International markets, excluding the Americas, also contributed significantly to the company's positive trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)