Left Menu

Alkem Laboratories Boosts Profits with Strong Domestic Growth

Alkem Laboratories reported a 6% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 322 crore, driven by robust domestic business growth. The company's overall revenue rose to Rs 3,144 crore. For FY25, profits climbed to Rs 2,215 crore, highlighting strong strategic execution and market contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:24 IST
Alkem Laboratories Boosts Profits with Strong Domestic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alkem Laboratories has announced a 6% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 322 crore for the March quarter, fueled by a robust domestic market performance.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue surged to Rs 3,144 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,936 crore in the same period of the previous year.

CEO Vikas Gupta highlighted the firm's growing momentum in domestic operations, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth. International markets, excluding the Americas, also contributed significantly to the company's positive trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025