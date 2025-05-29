Wockhardt Narrows Net Loss Amid Revenue Surge
Wockhardt, a pharmaceutical company, reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, down from previous losses. The firm's revenue increased to Rs 743 crore. Annual losses also decreased to Rs 57 crore, while shares rose slightly on the BSE.
- Country:
- India
In a turnaround of sorts, pharmaceutical giant Wockhardt has reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This represents a significant improvement from the net loss of Rs 177 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year.
The company's revenue from operations showed a positive trend, rising to Rs 743 crore as compared to Rs 700 crore in the year-ago period. This growth highlights Wockhardt's efforts to stabilize its financial standing amidst challenging market conditions.
For the full fiscal year 2025, Wockhardt's net loss stood at Rs 57 crore, a notable decrease from a net loss of Rs 472 crore in FY24. The firm also experienced a revenue surge to Rs 3,012 crore from Rs 2,798 crore over the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, shares of Wockhardt saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 1,347.75 on the BSE, up by 0.63% from the previous close.
