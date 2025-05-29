Wockhardt Narrows Net Loss Amid Revenue Surge

In a turnaround of sorts, pharmaceutical giant Wockhardt has reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This represents a significant improvement from the net loss of Rs 177 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations showed a positive trend, rising to Rs 743 crore as compared to Rs 700 crore in the year-ago period. This growth highlights Wockhardt's efforts to stabilize its financial standing amidst challenging market conditions.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Wockhardt's net loss stood at Rs 57 crore, a notable decrease from a net loss of Rs 472 crore in FY24. The firm also experienced a revenue surge to Rs 3,012 crore from Rs 2,798 crore over the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, shares of Wockhardt saw a slight increase, closing at Rs 1,347.75 on the BSE, up by 0.63% from the previous close.