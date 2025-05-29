Union Minister Pushes for Highway Revamp in Manipur

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday to discuss critical developments in the state's infrastructure, particularly national highway projects. According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, the conversation focused on initiatives spearheaded by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

Major topics included the development of economic corridors, an essential aspect of Malhotra's three-day visit aimed at reviewing key development projects in Manipur. Accompanying Malhotra, MS Deval, Executive Director of NHIDCL, and other officials attended the meeting, highlighting the significance of these infrastructure advancements.

In another engagement, Governor Bhalla presided over a 'Governor-in-Council' meeting, which included various high-ranking officials such as the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, and Administrative Secretaries, signaling a cohesive effort to push forward the state's developmental agenda.