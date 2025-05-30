U.S. Eases Travel Advisory for Jamaica Amid Safety Reassessment

The U.S. government has lowered its travel advisory level for Jamaica, moving it from 'Level 3' to 'Level 2.' This decision comes two months after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to the Caribbean nation.

According to the U.S. State Department, the advisory was updated following a routine review. The department now advises American tourists to 'exercise increased caution' rather than reconsidering their travel plans entirely.

The previous advisory, which was more cautionary, stemmed from concerns about violent crime rates in Jamaica.