U.S. Eases Travel Advisory for Jamaica Amid Safety Reassessment
The U.S. government has downgraded its travel advisory for Jamaica from 'Level 3' to 'Level 2,' promoting increased caution instead of reconsideration of travel. This change follows a review after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the island. The previous advisory was due to concerns over violent crime rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 02:12 IST
The U.S. government has lowered its travel advisory level for Jamaica, moving it from 'Level 3' to 'Level 2.' This decision comes two months after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to the Caribbean nation.
According to the U.S. State Department, the advisory was updated following a routine review. The department now advises American tourists to 'exercise increased caution' rather than reconsidering their travel plans entirely.
The previous advisory, which was more cautionary, stemmed from concerns about violent crime rates in Jamaica.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Questions Pakistan's Nuclear Safety
Tragic Electrocution in Sultanpur: Farmer's Death Highlights Rural Safety Concerns
Rajnath Singh Delivers Global Message to Jammu and Kashmir, Questions Nuclear Safety in Pakistan
Safety Concerns Soar: Japan Grounds Military Training Fleet After Crash
EU Targets TikTok for Digital Safety Violations in Advertising