Japan's Fighter Jet Dilemma: To Buy or To Wait?

Japan is confronting uncertainties regarding the timeline for initiating its next-generation fighter project in collaboration with Britain and Italy. This delay is prompting consideration of alternative measures such as acquiring additional U.S. F-35 stealth planes or upgrading older aircraft, according to sources familiar with air defense strategies.

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), established in 2022, is reportedly lagging due to a perceived lack of urgency from European partners, potentially delaying deployment until after 2040. Consequently, Japan must strategize to sufficiently counter neighboring military forces, with discussions underway on possibly purchasing more F-35s, although no concrete figures or schedules have been confirmed.

The Japanese government may leverage a swift F-35 procurement to enhance its bargaining position in tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trade talks are set to progress with the involvement of key figures, including Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, amidst instances of previous military hardware transactions benefiting trade surplus dynamics.

