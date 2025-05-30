Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Loom in Istanbul: Russia and Ukraine Set to Negotiate

Russia and Ukraine plan to discuss ceasefire terms in Istanbul, as per Kremlin sources. The second round of talks is proposed for June 2, awaiting Ukraine's response. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the Russian delegation's readiness to commence discussions on the specified date, advocating for dialogue and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Next week, Istanbul will be the stage for critical talks between Russia and Ukraine, centering on ceasefire conditions in their ongoing conflict, according to a Kremlin spokesperson's announcement on Friday.

Russia has proposed that the second round of these crucial discussions occur on June 2, also in Istanbul. However, Ukraine has not yet provided its response to this proposal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation is making preparations to travel to Istanbul, ready to engage with Ukraine starting Monday morning, marking a significant step towards possible diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

