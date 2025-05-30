Ceasefire Talks Loom in Istanbul: Russia and Ukraine Set to Negotiate

Next week, Istanbul will be the stage for critical talks between Russia and Ukraine, centering on ceasefire conditions in their ongoing conflict, according to a Kremlin spokesperson's announcement on Friday.

Russia has proposed that the second round of these crucial discussions occur on June 2, also in Istanbul. However, Ukraine has not yet provided its response to this proposal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian delegation is making preparations to travel to Istanbul, ready to engage with Ukraine starting Monday morning, marking a significant step towards possible diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)