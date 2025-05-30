India's Economy Surges Ahead: Aiming for New Heights

The Indian economy showed unexpected strength in the first quarter of 2025, expanding by 7.4% over the previous year. This impressive growth, primarily fueled by construction and manufacturing, exceeded the 6.7% forecast by analysts, setting a new benchmark for Asia's third-largest economy.

Contributing factors included a reduction in government subsidies and a notable increase in tax collections. Consumer spending played a significant role, where rural demand for durable goods improved, although urban spending did not show similar robust growth. Retail inflation easing to a near six-year low has set the stage for a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

Despite a fall in government spending in the last quarter, capital spending increased significantly. However, private investments saw delays due to global uncertainties, including concerns over trade tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

