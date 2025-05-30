IndiGo's International Flight Expansion Soars to New Heights
IndiGo is launching direct flights to several international destinations, including London and Athens, while planning to operate over 600 aircraft by 2030. The airline is poised for growth with infrastructure expansion aiding increased demand in the Indian aviation sector. It aims to become an international hub.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo, India's largest airline, is embarking on an ambitious international expansion strategy by introducing direct flights to London, Athens, and eight other foreign cities this fiscal year. The airline anticipates having more than 600 aircraft in its fleet by FY30, as stated by CEO Pieter Elbers during a briefing in the national capital.
There is a substantial opportunity in the Indian aviation sector, where the growing demand is being bolstered by infrastructure expansion. IndiGo will commence flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam in July with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft, marking its debut in long-haul services.
Currently, IndiGo covers over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, operating more than 2,300 flights daily with a fleet exceeding 430 planes. With Indian carriers accounting for 45% of the country's international traffic, Elbers emphasizes the potential for India to become a major hub for connecting flights globally.
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- international flights
- aviation
- London
- Athens
- growth
- expansion
- India
- aircraft
- connectivity
ALSO READ
GlobalWafers Boosts U.S. Presence with $4 Billion Silicon Wafer Expansion
India's Growth Outlook Remains Strong Amid Global Economic Slowdown
Sumuka Agro and Gujjubhai Foods Merger Approved: A Strategic FMCG Expansion
Hanwha Ocean and U.S. Trade Representative Discuss Shipbuilding Expansion
Pricol Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions