Left Menu

IndiGo's International Flight Expansion Soars to New Heights

IndiGo is launching direct flights to several international destinations, including London and Athens, while planning to operate over 600 aircraft by 2030. The airline is poised for growth with infrastructure expansion aiding increased demand in the Indian aviation sector. It aims to become an international hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:32 IST
IndiGo's International Flight Expansion Soars to New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is embarking on an ambitious international expansion strategy by introducing direct flights to London, Athens, and eight other foreign cities this fiscal year. The airline anticipates having more than 600 aircraft in its fleet by FY30, as stated by CEO Pieter Elbers during a briefing in the national capital.

There is a substantial opportunity in the Indian aviation sector, where the growing demand is being bolstered by infrastructure expansion. IndiGo will commence flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam in July with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft, marking its debut in long-haul services.

Currently, IndiGo covers over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, operating more than 2,300 flights daily with a fleet exceeding 430 planes. With Indian carriers accounting for 45% of the country's international traffic, Elbers emphasizes the potential for India to become a major hub for connecting flights globally.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025