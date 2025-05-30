IndiGo's International Flight Expansion Soars to New Heights

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is embarking on an ambitious international expansion strategy by introducing direct flights to London, Athens, and eight other foreign cities this fiscal year. The airline anticipates having more than 600 aircraft in its fleet by FY30, as stated by CEO Pieter Elbers during a briefing in the national capital.

There is a substantial opportunity in the Indian aviation sector, where the growing demand is being bolstered by infrastructure expansion. IndiGo will commence flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam in July with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft, marking its debut in long-haul services.

Currently, IndiGo covers over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations, operating more than 2,300 flights daily with a fleet exceeding 430 planes. With Indian carriers accounting for 45% of the country's international traffic, Elbers emphasizes the potential for India to become a major hub for connecting flights globally.