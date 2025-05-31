Salasar Techno Engineering Sees Profits Soar by 30% in Q4 2025

Salasar Techno Engineering, a prominent player in the steel structure manufacturing industry, has announced a significant 30% growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company achieved a net profit of Rs 19.31 crore, up from Rs 15.21 crore during the same period last fiscal year, according to the latest exchange filing on Friday.

This increase in profits is attributed to a substantial rise in the company's total income, which grew by 32% to reach Rs 472.68 crore, compared to Rs 358.42 crore in Q4 FY24. The growth is reflective of Salasar Techno Engineering's expanding footprint across key sectors such as telecom, energy, and railways.

The company remains a critical player in engineering, procurement, and construction infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry. Salasar's consistent performance underscores its strategy to capitalize on sectoral growth opportunities to deliver superior financial results.

