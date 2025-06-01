A passenger train has derailed in the Bryansk region of western Russia due to a bridge collapse. Local authorities suggest the collapse was a result of possible illegal interference, sparking concerns over transportation safety.

The train, traveling from Moscow to Klimov, went off the tracks, leaving some passengers injured according to statements by Moscow Railways. The specifics of the interference, however, remain undisclosed.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the injuries, highlighting the ongoing efforts of emergency services and officials to assist those affected. The incident has raised alarms over potential sabotage and its implications for railway security.