Tragic Bridge Accident Claims Five Lives in Punjab

A tragic accident in Punjab resulted in the death of five workers when their vehicle crashed into bridge railings. The incident occurred en route from Ludhiana to IIT Kamand. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver lost control. Three victims have been identified, while two remain unknown.

Updated: 01-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:23 IST
  India
  • India

A tragic car accident claimed the lives of five workers in Punjab on Sunday. The disaster occurred when their pickup vehicle crashed into the railings of a bridge, police sources confirmed.

Traveling from Ludhiana to IIT Kamand in Mandi, the vehicle reportedly lost control before hitting the bridge railings.

Of those killed, three have been identified as Sukhvinder, Umesh, and Sagar. The driver, who was seriously injured, is receiving treatment in a local hospital, according to SP Sakshi Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

