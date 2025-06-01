Left Menu

Tragic Hillock Incident Claims Life and Injures Family in Jammu and Kashmir

A tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claimed the life of a driver and injured three family members when a boulder struck their cab. Additionally, two youths were killed in a separate collision involving a scooty and a mini-bus in Poonch district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:55 IST
Tragic Hillock Incident Claims Life and Injures Family in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district when a driver lost his life after a boulder hit a cab. The incident also left three family members injured. The tragedy took place near Khari while the cab was en route to Trana village.

Officials reported that the cab, heavily damaged by the boulder, resulted in the immediate death of its driver, Mohammad Iqbal from Mundakbass village. The injured passengers, Bahar Ahmad Malik, his wife Mansoora Begum, and their infant son Mohd Saad, were swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate mishap, two youths, Bilal Ahmad and Zahid Ahmad, succumbed to injuries after their scooty collided with a mini-bus at Chandak near Mandi in Poonch district. The bodies were returned to the families following the completion of legal procedures.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025