Tragic Hillock Incident Claims Life and Injures Family in Jammu and Kashmir

A devastating accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district when a driver lost his life after a boulder hit a cab. The incident also left three family members injured. The tragedy took place near Khari while the cab was en route to Trana village.

Officials reported that the cab, heavily damaged by the boulder, resulted in the immediate death of its driver, Mohammad Iqbal from Mundakbass village. The injured passengers, Bahar Ahmad Malik, his wife Mansoora Begum, and their infant son Mohd Saad, were swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate mishap, two youths, Bilal Ahmad and Zahid Ahmad, succumbed to injuries after their scooty collided with a mini-bus at Chandak near Mandi in Poonch district. The bodies were returned to the families following the completion of legal procedures.