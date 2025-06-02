IndiGo Chief Advocates for Balanced Bilateral Flying Rights
IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers defends India's approach to bilateral flying rights amid foreign airlines' demand for more flights. Elbers emphasizes a fair agreement between countries and highlights existing agreements. Emirates' Tim Clark calls for open access to India, citing restrictive practices. Current limits are 65,000 weekly seats each way.
IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers has expressed strong support for the Indian government's balanced stance on bilateral flying rights, amid increasing pressure from foreign airlines seeking additional routes to India. Elbers emphasized that making more noise doesn't equate to being right, underscoring India's calculated approach to international agreements.
Elbers' comments come as both IndiGo and Air India expand their international networks to accommodate the soaring demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. He noted that while foreign carriers are eager to increase their number of flights into India, existing traffic rights should be fully utilized first.
Meanwhile, Emirates' President Sir Tim Clark has criticized current restrictions, calling for open access, citing that the 65,000 weekly seat limit to Dubai has been stagnant for over a decade. Elbers countered that any changes need mutual agreement within a balanced framework.
