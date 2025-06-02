CityMall: Revolutionizing Retail for Bharat's Underserved Populace

CityMall is at the forefront of transforming e-commerce in India, particularly targeting communities often ignored by traditional retail. As co-founder and CEO Angad Kikla revealed, the platform aims to provide affordable and aspirational everyday essentials to a massive, underserved population in Bharat.

In a market worth USD 600 billion, only a fraction is tapped by online commerce. The predominance of unorganized kirana stores highlights the challenge. CityMall's innovative approach leverages technology and community partners to remove inefficiencies and aggregate demand, making e-commerce not just accessible but exceptionally affordable for small-town households.

This digital intervention combines the traditional warmth of local kirana stores with the efficiency of modern e-commerce. As CityMall continues to expand, it stresses sustainable growth over heavy discounting, focusing instead on strong community ties and advanced logistics to ensure scalability across India's diverse landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)