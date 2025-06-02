Left Menu

CityMall: Revolutionizing Retail for Bharat's Underserved Populace

CityMall is transforming e-commerce in India, focusing on small-town and rural consumers overlooked by traditional retail. By leveraging technology and community partners, CityMall offers affordable access to everyday essentials, aiming to penetrate the largely unorganized Indian grocery market and make online shopping accessible and cost-effective for Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:59 IST
CityMall: Revolutionizing Retail for Bharat's Underserved Populace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CityMall is at the forefront of transforming e-commerce in India, particularly targeting communities often ignored by traditional retail. As co-founder and CEO Angad Kikla revealed, the platform aims to provide affordable and aspirational everyday essentials to a massive, underserved population in Bharat.

In a market worth USD 600 billion, only a fraction is tapped by online commerce. The predominance of unorganized kirana stores highlights the challenge. CityMall's innovative approach leverages technology and community partners to remove inefficiencies and aggregate demand, making e-commerce not just accessible but exceptionally affordable for small-town households.

This digital intervention combines the traditional warmth of local kirana stores with the efficiency of modern e-commerce. As CityMall continues to expand, it stresses sustainable growth over heavy discounting, focusing instead on strong community ties and advanced logistics to ensure scalability across India's diverse landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025