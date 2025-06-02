Prepare monsoon contingency plan for metro stations, ensure coordination: Shelar to officials

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Monday directed authorities to formulate a robust monsoon contingency plan for crowded metro stations and ensure coordination with all civic and transport agencies.

Shelar, guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban district, said all agencies must put up a united front while tackling the issue instead of indulging in a blame game.

''All authorities involved in the Mumbai Metro project, including the MMRDA, must maintain continuous coordination among themselves and with the BMC,'' said Shelar after chairing a review meeting at the MMRDA headquarters to assess the city's monsoon preparedness.

''The review covered ongoing preparations for the monsoon season. I instructed all agencies to complete pending tasks in a time-bound manner. A detailed presentation was made by officials regarding emergency control rooms, road barricade removals, pothole-filling mechanisms, and deployment of ambulances and water pumps across the city,'' he said.

The minister said he had directed officials to deploy response teams round-the-clock and also carry out safety audits of metro construction sites.

''I have told the officials to ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity at underground stations and to prepare for emergencies, especially at high-footfall stations like Andheri and Ghatkopar. The contingency plan must include coordination with BMC and BEST for immediate evacuation and alternative transport for passengers. Passenger safety and smooth service must be ensured at all times during the monsoon,'' he added.

Achrya Atre Chowk station on the underground Metro Line 3 network had to be shut down on May 26 following heavy rains.

In a statement issued that day, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation cited water seepage at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atrey Chowk station along Dr Annie Besant Road due to sudden and intense rainfall.

The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/ exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility, the MMRC had added.

Services from the station resumed on Saturday.

