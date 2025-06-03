Kremlin says Putin was updated about Ukrainian strikes on air bases in real time, probe is under way

The Kremlin, asked on Tuesday about a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian air bases on Sunday, said that President Vladimir Putin was kept updated on the attacks in real time, and that an investigation was under way.

Ukraine has said that it used drones to attack the bases, some of which were located thousands of miles from its territory in Siberia, hitting 41 Russian war planes. Reuters could not verify the number of aircraft struck.

