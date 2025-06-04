Thailand Bolsters Air Power with Swedish Gripen Jets

Thailand is set to strengthen its air force capabilities through the acquisition of four Gripen JAS 39 fighter jets from Sweden's SAAB, as announced by the air force. The move marks the first stage of an expansive plan to replace its aging fleet, predominantly composed of U.S. aircraft.

Currently, Thailand boasts one of the most well-equipped air forces in Southeast Asia, possessing 11 JAS 39 Gripen jets alongside several American F-16 and F-5 aircraft, many of which have been operational since the 1980s. In pursuit of more Swedish jets, Thailand aims to purchase 12 new fighter aircraft under a long-term strategy.

The initial phase has been allocated a 19.5 billion baht ($595.97 million) budget, as the air force stated, with the intention to finalize a contract for the four additional Gripen jets in August. Meanwhile, Thailand's efforts to procure up to eight Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets were thwarted by U.S. declination over training and technical requisites, reinforcing the strategic pivot towards Swedish fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)