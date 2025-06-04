Ganga Bath Fittings Limited Announces IPO to Fuel Growth Ambitions
Ganga Bath Fittings Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering on June 4, 2025, to raise Rs 32.65 Crore. The funds will be used for capital expenditure, debt reduction, and general corporate purposes. The issue closes on June 6, 2025, and shares will be listed on NSE Emerge.
- Country:
- India
Ganga Bath Fittings Limited, a prominent manufacturer of bathroom accessories, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 4, 2025. The Mumbai-based company aims to raise Rs 32.65 Crore with shares pegged to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.
The IPO consists of 66,63,000 equity shares, priced between Rs 46 and Rs 49 each. The offering is structured to benefit different investor segments, including institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, retail investors, and market makers.
This capital influx will enable the company to purchase new machinery, repay certain debts, and bolster working capital. Jimmy Tusharkumar Tilva, the Managing Director, views this IPO as a pivotal moment for Ganga Bath Fittings, signaling growth and deeper market penetration.
ALSO READ
DLF shares end nearly 3 pc higher after Q4 earnings
India Reaffirms Global Health Equity at World Health Assembly
India Reaffirms Global Health Equity at 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva
From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems
India Emphasizes Global Health Equity at 78th World Health Assembly