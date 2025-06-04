Tragedy Strikes Celebration: Crowd Surge Outside IPL Victory in Bengaluru
At least six people died in a crowd surge during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win in Bengaluru. Thousands gathered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate, leading to chaos as fans without passes attempted entry, resulting in a tragic loss and numerous injuries.
At least six fans lost their lives in a tragic crowd surge outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident occurred as Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters gathered in overwhelming numbers to celebrate their team's first Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory.
As fans swarmed to witness the celebrations, chaos ensued with the crowd becoming uncontrollable. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed pain over the incident, noting that those who wanted to join in the victory were met with tragedy.
Authorities reported that the deaths and injuries mostly happened as people without passes tried to force their way in, compounded by the halting of metro services nearby. The event echoed previous tragic crowd incidents in India, reminding the nation of the need for better safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.
BJP wants money and resources to go select rich people, while Cong wants money to go to poor: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
Bengaluru Submerged: Torrential Rains Cause Mayhem in Karnataka
Cyclonic Conditions Threaten Karnataka: Heavy Rains and Fatalities Reported
(Eds: Corrects slug) Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.