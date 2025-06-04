Tragedy Strikes in Head-On Collision: Three Dead
A tragic head-on collision between a car and a bus on the Bahraich-Nanpara road resulted in three fatalities and one serious injury. Four car occupants were injured; three died, and one is hospitalized. All victims were from Ayodhya district. Bus passengers escaped unharmed, and investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating collision between a car and a bus claimed three lives and left another gravely injured on Wednesday, as confirmed by police authorities.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradyuman Singh stated that the crash occurred at Raghunathpur turn, near the toll plaza on the Bahraich-Nanpara road. All four individuals in the car sustained injuries.
The victims, identified as Abhay Pandey, Vivek Tiwari, and Vinod Srivastava, were from Ayodhya district and died at the hospital. Ramkumar Yadav, the fourth passenger, is critically injured. No injuries were reported among the bus passengers, with investigations ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- accident
- Bahraich-Nanpara
- Ayodhya
- fatalities
- injuries
- Raghunathpur
- car
- bus
- crash
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rayan Cherki's France Debut Amidst Injuries Ahead of Nations League Clash
Protests Turn Violent: Deaths and Injuries in Sindh Over Canal Construction
Phil Foden's Battle with Injuries: Club Commitments vs. Personal Recovery
Fierce Storm Ravages Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities, Widespread Destruction
Fire Erupts at Hong Kong Government HQ, No Injuries Reported