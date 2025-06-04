Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Head-On Collision: Three Dead

A tragic head-on collision between a car and a bus on the Bahraich-Nanpara road resulted in three fatalities and one serious injury. Four car occupants were injured; three died, and one is hospitalized. All victims were from Ayodhya district. Bus passengers escaped unharmed, and investigations continue.

Updated: 04-06-2025 23:49 IST

  • India

A devastating collision between a car and a bus claimed three lives and left another gravely injured on Wednesday, as confirmed by police authorities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradyuman Singh stated that the crash occurred at Raghunathpur turn, near the toll plaza on the Bahraich-Nanpara road. All four individuals in the car sustained injuries.

The victims, identified as Abhay Pandey, Vivek Tiwari, and Vinod Srivastava, were from Ayodhya district and died at the hospital. Ramkumar Yadav, the fourth passenger, is critically injured. No injuries were reported among the bus passengers, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

