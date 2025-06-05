Left Menu

Pakistan Approves Ambitious Development Budget Amid Water Disputes

Pakistan's National Economic Council, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, approves a Rs 4,224 billion development budget with a 4.2% GDP growth target for FY 25-26. The council also addresses the Indus Water Treaty dispute with India, emphasizing the importance of agriculture in boosting foreign exchange and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:37 IST
Pakistan Approves Ambitious Development Budget Amid Water Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistan's National Economic Council, spearheaded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has sanctioned a national development budget amounting to Rs 4,224 billion. This budget comes with an ambitious GDP growth target of 4.2% for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting, which saw participation from provincial leaders, underscored current economic achievements, including a GDP growth of 2.7% for the current fiscal year ending June 30. However, a central point of concern remains India's abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, which Sharif has openly criticized, citing its threats to Pakistan's water resources.

Approved initiatives also included the 13th five-year development plan and the Uraan Pakistan Framework. These measures focus on health, education, infrastructure, and more, aiming to reinforce macroeconomic frameworks while fostering inter-ministry collaboration to meet the country's set targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025