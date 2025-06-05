Tata Memorial Centre Partners with Wipro GE for Cutting-Edge Cancer Research Hub

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), under India's Department of Atomic Energy, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. to set up a pioneering Cancer Research & Innovation Centre. With TMC as the clinical partner and Wipro GE as the technology ally, the partnership is geared towards advancing cancer research and academic activities over the next five years.

Currently, India witnesses a worrying trend with cancer incidence rates on the rise. In light of the growing numbers, the partnership emphasizes the importance of precision-led, AI-enabled solutions to tackle the disease. According to Dr. CS Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, the government has been proactive with strategies to enhance cancer care; however, challenges like early detection and equitable access persist.

Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia, noted the significant cancer case numbers in 2023 and emphasized the crucial role of innovations in enabling precision cancer care. This partnership is set to leverage advanced imaging technologies and AI, aiming to transform the cancer care continuum from diagnosis to treatment through cutting-edge developments in medical imaging and data annotations.

